UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

