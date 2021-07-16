UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

