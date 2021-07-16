UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 115.30 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.28. The company has a market cap of £32.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

