UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.78 ($98.56).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.88. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.25 ($94.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.46.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.