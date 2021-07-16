UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €67.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.82 ($75.08).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.18. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a fifty-two week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

