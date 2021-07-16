UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 33 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

