UBS Group AG Sells 439 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

JHMD stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

