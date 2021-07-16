UBS Group AG Purchases 3,258 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $886.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

