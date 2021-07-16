UBS Group AG Has $575,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $82.60 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $95.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

