UBS Group AG Buys 2,351 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22.

