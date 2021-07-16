UBS Group AG Buys 2,351 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.