UBS Group AG Acquires 768 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $932.18 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

