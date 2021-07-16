UBS Group AG Acquires 3,616 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.64 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.