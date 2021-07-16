UBS Group AG Acquires 3,524 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

