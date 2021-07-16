UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 908 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

