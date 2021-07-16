UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of CVB Financial worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

CVBF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

