UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,464 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter.

YPF opened at $4.34 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

