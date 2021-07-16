UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

FN stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.