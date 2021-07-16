UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $63.33 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

