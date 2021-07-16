UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

