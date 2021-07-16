UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

