Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,538,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 522,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 208,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. 430,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.