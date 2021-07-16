U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Up 115.5% in June

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of USRM stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 1,061,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,736. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

