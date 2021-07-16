U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Up 115.5% in June

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of USRM stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 1,061,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,736. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
