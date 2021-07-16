U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.00. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 3,759 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

