U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 401,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,825,117 shares.The stock last traded at $59.23 and had previously closed at $56.99.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

