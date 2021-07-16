U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

