U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.