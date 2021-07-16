U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of USB opened at $58.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.