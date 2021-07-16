Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Sells $378,678.48 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48.

On Thursday, May 13th, Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

