Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Central Pacific Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00. Also, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,676. The firm has a market cap of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

