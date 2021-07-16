Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Barend Reijn Sells 32,532 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12.

Shares of TWLO opened at $366.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

