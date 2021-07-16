Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

TRQ stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,832. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

