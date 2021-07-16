TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.