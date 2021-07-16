Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Down 96.2% in June

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 297,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

TNP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,462. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.