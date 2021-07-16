Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,346,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $9,293,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. 1,663,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

