Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 8,726 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,082,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 112.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.