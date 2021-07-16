Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $618,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.51. 30,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,303 shares of company stock worth $31,557,037. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.