Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.59. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.