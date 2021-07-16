Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 10,670 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

