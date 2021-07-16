Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 351.20 ($4.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.13. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

