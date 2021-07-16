Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Raised to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

TRST opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.