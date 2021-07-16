Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

TRST stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.13. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

