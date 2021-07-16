Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. 6,293,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,048. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

