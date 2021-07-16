Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.89.

TSE TSU opened at C$41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.99. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

