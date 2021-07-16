Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRRSF. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

