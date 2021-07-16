Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 30,788 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

