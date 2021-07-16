Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 18,361 shares.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital raised shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.23. The company has a market capitalization of £179.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

