Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 208,872 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $14,042,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $12,878,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $9,136,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,345. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

