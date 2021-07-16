Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

