TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.93 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

