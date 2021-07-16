Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Down 93.0% in June

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TREB stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 302,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Trebia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.